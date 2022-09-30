Brahmastra: Director Ayan Mukerji shares unreleased version of Kesariya, says 'he pleaded cast to reshoot'

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has already become the highest-grossing film of 2022, and despite mixed critical reception, the film found acceptance among the masses.

Months back before, the film's release, team Brahmastra kick-started the promotion with the romantic song Kesariya. Arijit Singh's vocals, and the chemistry of the lead, played a huge part in making the song a chartbuster. Fans of #RaLia hailed the song as one of the best romantic songs of recent time. However, the original version of Kesariya is much different than people know.

On Friday, director Ayan Mukerji shared Kesariya Dance Mix, an unreleased version of the song, that was much groovier than the original. The original song was shot as a dance number, where Shiva and Isha are enjoying the vibes of Varanasi, and they danced with the locals in a carnival-like celebration. Ayan shared the video with interesting trivia and stated that he had to request everyone, including the cast to reshoot the song. Mukerji stated that he was supposed not to show this version, but now, since the movie has become a hit he is uploaded the video as Kesariya Dance Mix

Here's the original version of Kesariya

In his post, Ayan explained, "So…Before Kesariya became the song we all know and love today, it was… This ! A dancier groovier version of the Song! As you can now see, we even shot it. Then I realised that the film needed a more romantic version of the Song, the true version of Kesariya was created, I pleaded and convinced everyone to reshoot it … and I thought we would never show anyone this earlier version of Kesariya…But now - Our film has done really well, the festive season is upon us, and while this version of the song wasn’t right for the film… it’s still great fun and we all love it! So we’re thinking of having some fun, and releasing it this weekend with the Video we shot! (Shall we?!!!) Let’s call it … KESARIYA… DANCE MIX!"

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released in cinemas on September 9.