Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji says he wants to build Astraverse like MCU, shares his plans for multiple web series

Ayan Mukerji is the man of the moment as his latest directorial Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has collected Rs 425 crore at the global box office becoming the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year. Now, the filmmaker, in a recent interview, said that he plans to build Astraverse like Marvel Cinematic Universe exploring the streaming space.

Talking to a news portal, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani filmmaker, talked about his plans to create multiple web series in the Astravere universe on the same lines as Marvel does. The American media franchise has already released more than twenty-five films and more than fifteen television series in multiple phases, and many other projects are already in pipeline.

Sharing how Marvel has influenced him, Ayan said to Hindustan Times, "About two years ago, when Covid-19 struck, I saw how Marvel does their work in Phase One, Two, Three, etc. I had a programme for Phase One of the Astraverse. It involved some of the content for streaming. There is a certain kind of storytelling, which told over nine episodes at a slightly slower pace, deeper character building, is something that gives joy."



"Since we all consume content on streaming, I do want to divide some stuff for that platform. But there is some stuff which is better geared for the big screen. This is the vision, and I wish I could press a button and make this vision come to life. It would be so great if I could hit every deadline. The vision is to also do gaming, merchandising, and be part of Metaverse and virtual reality too. But there is a lot of work that needs to happen before saying anything concretely", the director further added.

Ayan even revealed that he met Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and the primary producer of MCU, in May 2022 when Disney sent him to be part of an international summit where he presented Brahmastra. The Indian filmmaker stated that he wants to follow in Kevin's footsteps, but agrees that there are miles to go before he and his team reach there.