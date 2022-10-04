Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji says he wants to build Astraverse like MCU, shares his plans for multiple web series

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji shared his vision of making multiple films and web series in Astraverse, similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji says he wants to build Astraverse like MCU, shares his plans for multiple web series
Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Ayan Mukerji is the man of the moment as his latest directorial Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has collected Rs 425 crore at the global box office becoming the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year. Now, the filmmaker, in a recent interview, said that he plans to build Astraverse like Marvel Cinematic Universe exploring the streaming space.

Talking to a news portal, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani filmmaker, talked about his plans to create multiple web series in the Astravere universe on the same lines as Marvel does. The American media franchise has already released more than twenty-five films and more than fifteen television series in multiple phases, and many other projects are already in pipeline.

Sharing how Marvel has influenced him, Ayan said to Hindustan Times, "About two years ago, when Covid-19 struck, I saw how Marvel does their work in Phase One, Two, Three, etc. I had a programme for Phase One of the Astraverse. It involved some of the content for streaming. There is a certain kind of storytelling, which told over nine episodes at a slightly slower pace, deeper character building, is something that gives joy."

READ | Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji reveals why he didn't show Dev's face in last scene, says 'we were going to end...'

"Since we all consume content on streaming, I do want to divide some stuff for that platform. But there is some stuff which is better geared for the big screen. This is the vision, and I wish I could press a button and make this vision come to life. It would be so great if I could hit every deadline. The vision is to also do gaming, merchandising, and be part of Metaverse and virtual reality too. But there is a lot of work that needs to happen before saying anything concretely", the director further added.

Ayan even revealed that he met Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and the primary producer of MCU, in May 2022 when Disney sent him to be part of an international summit where he presented Brahmastra. The Indian filmmaker stated that he wants to follow in Kevin's footsteps, but agrees that there are miles to go before he and his team reach there.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Step inside Liger star Vijay Deverakonda's luxurious Hyderabad home with spacious living room, sprawling garden and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 471 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.