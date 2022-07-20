Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji opens up on casting Deepika Padukone as Parvati, says 'you will get...'

Brahmastra-Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's upcoming fantasy-adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has already created enough buzz. The decade-old dream of director Ayan Mukherji is sketched out as a mega trilogy under the Astraverse. The first instalment revolves around the character of Shiva (Ranbir), and the discovery of his power with a mythical society, vouched to protect Astras from evil entities.

Soon after the theatrical trailer, several fan theories, and speculations started to flood social media. Recently, there were reports that Deepika Padukone will be playing the character of Parvati in the second instalment, and she will join Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. However, director Ayan Mukerji has now broken the silence over Deepika's involvement. While speaking Mirchi Plus, Ayan Mukerji stated that although 'it is a good suggestion' there are no such plans till now. "I know nothing about this, Part 2 maybe. It is a good suggestion for Part 2...maybe you’ll get to see them then.”

Recently, during the promotions of Ranbir's upcoming film Shamshera, he opened up on the song Kesariya being trolled on social media. Kapoor stated, "See, we as filmmakers and artists create something and it is up to the audience to receive it how they do…We’re very excited about the song and it’s got a lot of love. Today, memes and trolling are all part of life.... and it’s fine as long as people enjoy the song, Pritam’s music, and Arijit Singh’s singing. I want them to enjoy my chemistry with Alia and that’s what the endeavour is." Fans of Arijit Singh savour the song like a feast, and even the chemistry of Shiva (Ranbir) and Isha (Alia) has been applauded by the masses. But the word 'love storiya' from the song draws mixed reception. Apart from receiving love, the song even welcomed memes and trolling, and several netizens pointed out this word as a misfit in the song. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will release in cinemas on September 9.