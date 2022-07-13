Brahmastra: Director Ayan Mukerji explains how Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are related to Astraverse

Brahmastra

The director of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has opened up on the film's basic plot and explained the world of Astras with a prelude. Producer Karan Johar has shared a reel in which Ayan is explaining the history of Astras, the different Astras, and the importance of Brahmastra.

In the video, Ayan explained that their movie travels acrosses centuries, and it revolves around a group of protectors, who are vouch to protect Astras. Mukerji further revealed the various, powerful Astras like Agniastra, Pavanastra, Nandiastra, Jalastra, Vayuastra, and above all, the most powerful force Brahmastra.

Ayan stated that their movie seamlessly delves into modern-day story-telling with the character of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), who himself is Agniastra. In the video, he said that the fusion of Indian mythology with modern-day storytelling is unique, and entertaining at the same time.

Here's the video

The trailer of one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles was finally released on Wednesday, June 15. Now, the film's director Ayan Mukerji has expressed his gratitude to everyone for showering 'love, encouragement, and excitement' on the trailer.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, June 16, Ayan penned down a note that read, "Hello everyone, Yesterday was a very very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our Trailer. A deeply heartfelt THANK You for the love, encouragement and excitement that the Trailer is receiving. It means... everything to me."

"I feel so energised today - as we enter this last lap leading up to our film's release! We will give all that energy and more... our absolute best - to give you guys - a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra.... one that I hope you will feel proud of! September 9th - Here we come!" Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will release in cinemas on September 9.