Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji explains his vision behind Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is all set to release on OTT platform. Viewers can live and relive the grand experience at their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Explaining the origins of the film, director Ayan Mukerji said, “The film is rooted in our Ancient Indian history and culture, which in itself played a big role in what finally inspired the story and vision of Brahmāstra. The film introduces us to this concept of Ancient Indian Astras in modern India, which is a unique idea - one that hasn’t been explored in our filmmaking or storytelling yet. It was exciting to be able to tap into this world, because it allowed for a larger-than-life presentation, big visuals and technology that would be new and exciting for our audiences.”

He also added, “There are many elements that have shaped the film that audiences have seen or will be watching for the first time. The film at its core is a love story - which was important for me to remember and come back to, because it grounded the narrative. Also, like all my films, music eventually played a big role in tying everything together - it gave the visuals and is the soul of the film.”

READ: Brahmastra: Karan Johar opens up on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer's budget, says 'when all three films are made...

Sharing about how Brahmāstra characters are deep-rooted in India’s rich culture and is a representative of it, Ayan Mukherji said, “Brahmāstra is a grand celebration of our rich and unique Indian culture. Our film is inspired by our history, our vast heritage, and the stories we all have grown up with. It was important to me that Brahmāstra ends up being a film every Indian can be proud of.”

Elaborating on how the film marks a new phase of Indian Cinema, he said, “Brahmāstra is the first film of our own original new universe. An entertaining, larger-than-life story based on our rich, grand culture, told with cutting-edge technology. It is a cinematic experience that I am very excited to bring into people’s homes, so that families can watch it again or for the first time.”

“I am looking forward to all the reactions that are going to come our way from audiences who are revisiting the film, or are getting introduced to this world for the first time,” he added.

Ahead of its digital premiere, Mouni Roy, who plays the fierce yet powerful Junoon in the Astraverse, spoke about receiving heartfelt appreciation for her antagonistic character in the action-adventure fantasy film.

“I was quite overwhelmed with all the support coming my way! There is a lot of curiosity, a lot of questions about Junoon and who she is - which is very exciting,” said the star who won the hearts of viewers.

“It is not very easy to strike a chord as the villain in a project of this scale but to have made that connection with the viewers is extremely gratifying and humbling. I am eternally grateful to Ayan for giving me the opportunity to play such an amazing character,” she added.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been a mammoth success at the box office with collections of worldwide box office gross of over Rs 425 crore. It has been reported that the fantasy adventure epic has made on a whopping budget of Rs 410 crore, though there hasn't been any official confirmation over the same.

After Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji said that the budget for Brahmastra is not just allocated to a single film but the entire trilogy, the producer Karan Johar shared the same thoughts in a recent interview and stated that he would hope that the film turns out to be a monetary success when all the three films are made.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said, "It’s a three-film budget. There are three films. So, it cannot be allocated to just one film. There are a lot of assets and properties that were created that will move to film 2 and then to film 3. So, the film, eventually, I would like to believe, eventually when all 3 films are made, that it will be a big monetary success for all of us."

Karan Johar's production will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4 onwards.