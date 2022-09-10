Brahmastra: Deepika Padukone makes 'blink and miss appearance' in Ranbir Kapoor's film, netizens react

Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva makes a solid impact at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer actioner impressed the audience, and they are raving about the cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Even before the film's release, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo was out in open, and netizens already knew about it.

Deepika Padukone's cameo was also speculated, and there were fan theories about it. But Deepika's cameo was not discussed as much as Khan's involvement did. However, after the film was released, the audience who went to watch the movie in IMAX, got a glimpse of Deepika's character in the film. The clip was not shown in other cinemas, and it was just a blink-and-miss appearance of Deepika. Netizens were quick enough to capture the moment, and they are going gaga over it.

I Guess 99% of audience missed this as this was shown only in IMAX (different print)#DeepikaPadukone as Amrita(Jal) #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/tgT92vGpZQ — GEMS OF BOLLYWOOD (@gemofbollywood) September 10, 2022

That, most certainly, is #DeepikaPadukone in #Brahmastra

OMG Deepika was Amrita, Shiva’s mother y’all. #BrahmastraPart2Dev will have #DeepikaPadukone as Amrita & #RanveerSingh as Dev.



Also Amrita & Dev are the name of #AyanMukerji’s parents. #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/dQODbxuxfN — Anshu | PS1 on 30th Sept (@TweetingAnshu) September 10, 2022

As Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva took a bumper opening of Rs 75 crore (gross) worldwide, director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar reacted to the audience's reception. Team Brahmastra is elated as their film has ended the dry run at the box office, and brought much-needed relief to Bollywood.

Director Ayan Mukerji shared a photo that proudly states about the film earned Rs 75 crores at the worldwide box office. He shared the photo with a note for the audience and wrote, "Gratitude. Excitement. Hope. A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmāstra, keeping our movie-going culture, vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days… #gratitude #brahmastra."

Recently, the team Brahmastra held a press conference in Delhi, and there Ranbir said, "The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hai." Kapoor conitnued, "The feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale (Dulhaniya) Le Jaayenge, asking you to ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all."