Brahmastra: Chiranjeevi lends his voice to Telugu version, Ayan Mukerji pens heartfelt note

Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Dharma Productions revealed that Chiranjeevi will provide his voice to the Telugu version of Brahmastra ahead of the trailer's release. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor star in Brahmstra Part One: Shiva, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The team has produced a teaser for the film, which features Chiranjeevi dubbing.

Chiranjeevi is shown arriving at the dubbing studio, where he is joined by Ayan Mukerji. In the video, Chiranjeevi's superstar aura is brilliantly captured, as Ayan is shown dropping to his feet and thanking the actor for his involvement in the production.





On Saturday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji unveiled the first look of South superstar Nagarjuna in his next film Brahmastra. The actor is depicted in the role of Anish, an artist, on the poster. The director wrote a long caption with the teaser, introducing Nagarjuna's character.

He wrote, "ARTIST ANISH & HIS NANDI ASTRA. When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts!! He entered the world of Brahmāstra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmāstra! His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie! Some of that, in our Trailer on June 15th!!"

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on 9th September 2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.