Brahmastra celeb review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan laud Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, was released to a thunderous response on Friday, September 9 and the moviegoers can't stop praising the brilliant direction, engaging screenplay, and excellent VFX calling Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic as a grand visual spectacle.

After Hrithik Roshan and Arjun Kapoor, other Bollywood celebs have now joined the bandwagon and heaped praises on the big-budget entertainer also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo appearance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha, took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Unbelievable experience! Well done to the entire team (clapping emojis).” She even added the five star emoji along with her crisp review.





Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "The sense of pride I felt while watching this vision come to life was truly overwhelming. It felt so good to be in a packed theatre with audiences cheering and hooting and whistling!!! The sounds of celebration and appreciation for a true labour of love. The hard work and passion and vision was magical to witness. Congratulations on creating something we can all feel proud to call a work of Indian cinema.”





"Congratulations team Brahmastra. Experience this only in the theatre. Truly bringing the magic of cinemas alive on the big screen. @ayan_mukerji the bgm the performances the vfx everything", wrote Varun Dhawan who congratulated the entire team and especially the director Ayan Mukerji.





Meanwhile, the film had a bumper opening with gross collections of Rs 75 crore worldwide on its first day of release and it is expected that Brahmastra, made on an estimated budget of around Rs 410 crore, will cross the Rs 100 crore mark with respect to domestic India collections within the first weekend itself.