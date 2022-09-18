Brahmastra box office preditction day 10: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer likely to earn Rs 215 crore

Brahmastra

Brahmastra box office prediction day 10: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has clicked well among the audience, and the film has shown great strength on its second weekend. As per the early estimate of trade experts, Brahmastra will collect Rs 17-18 crores in India (from all languages). So, the film can collect Rs 214-215 crores till September 18.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel shared the early estimate of the film on his Twitter, and wrote, "#Brahmastra is registering EXCELLENT occupancy on its 2nd Sunday. Day-10 biz would be minimum ₹ 17-18 cr nett ( all lang). Film has definitely found acceptance & it is being appreciated by Kids & families. Post pandemic even event films wrapped under 70 cr due to mediocre WOM."

Sumit further stated that despite all the negativity around the film, the box office collection certifies the acceptance film has found among the audience. Sumit further tweeted, "Without audience patronage #Brahmastra would’ve never seen such surge on its 2nd weekend collection. Though film has not received unanimous positive response from the audience, thats the reason it wont do 300 cr biz, with all round positive talks 300 cr would’ve been a cake walk."

Brahmastra has also overtaken Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi which minted Rs 196 crore in India. Out of the Rs 197 crore, the recently released film has collected approximately Rs 177 crore from its original Hindi version and the rest Rs 20 crore from its South dubbed versions, as per the same report.

A report in Pinkvilla states that Brahmastra has become the highest-grossing movie for Alia Bhatt, surpassing Gully Boy (Rs 135 crore) and the second-highest grossing movie in Ranbir Kapoor's career surpassing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 178 crore), which was also directed by Ayan Mukerji.