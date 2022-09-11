Search icon
Brahmastra box office prediction day 3: Ranbir Kapoor starrer sets new record, likely to earn Rs 125 crore

Brahmastra box office collection prediction day 3: As per early estimates Ranbir Kapoor will break his own record of Sanju

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

Brahmastra

Brahmastra box office prediction day 3: As expected, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva earns huge on Sunday. If early estimates of trade experts are to be concerned, then the film will earn Rs 46-47 crores. 

Trade expert Sumit Kadel stated that Ranbir Kapoor has broken his own record of Sanju, and the film will collect Rs 125 crores in three days. Till now, Kapoor's highest weekend is from 2018 Sanju. Rajkumar Hirani's film collected Rs 120 crores. 

Sumit wrote, "#Brahmastra Sunday ₹ 45 - 47 cr nett (  All Languages Early estimates ) Weekend Total - ₹ 125 cr nett. Records BIGGEST WEEKEND of all time for a HINDI film by surpassing weekend biz of #Sanju ( 120 cr )...#RanbirKapoor beats his own record...#AliaBhatt." 

Here's the tweet

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra has worked its wonders at the box office as Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus continues to mint money at an unstoppable speed. The Hindi version of the fantasy adventure epic has collected Rs 71 crore in India itself.

Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian Astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax.

The film has been bankrolled by Star Studios and Dharma Productions and is currently playing in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. SS Rajamouli, who has directed blockbusters such as Baahubali series and RRR, has presented the film in all the South Indian languages.

