 Brahmastra box office prediction day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer will earn Rs 100 crore at weekend

Brahmastra box office prediction day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is going super strong at the box office. After registering around Rs 35 crores on Friday. The film is expected to collect Rs 30 crores on Saturday as well.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel posted about the second-day estimate on his Twitter and wrote, "Saturday advance booking is SOLID, almost equivalent to its day-1 Pre- sale.. If spot booking matches the opening day trend then another Rs 30 cr + day on cards." Sumit further added that going with the trend, the film will collect Rs 100 crore in the weekend itself. Sumit wrote, "BOLLYWOOD IS BACK & HOW!"

#Brahmastra Saturday advance booking is SOLID, almost equivalent to its day-1 Pre- sale.. If spot booking matches the opening day trend then another 30 cr + day on cards. 100 cr Weekend is certain. BOLLYWOOD IS BACK HOW pic.twitter.com/svhzBVMH9U — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 9, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has set new records in Telugu states like Andhra Pradesh/ Telengana, and it has even broken the nine-year-old record of Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel posted about the first collection of Brahmastra from South India and stated that the film earned Rs 5.80 crores Telugu and Hindi versions. He tweeted, "#Brahmastra creates all time record in Andhra Pradesh / Telangana for a Hindi film as it collects Rs 5.80 cr nett on its opening day in Telugu states. Shatter previous record of #Dhoom3 by a big margin ( 4cr nett )."

Recently, the team Brahmastra held a press conference in Delhi, and there Ranbir was asked to react to the advance booking. Kapoor stated that they cannot take these figures seriously, because till the audience doesn’t see the film, the game doesn’t begin. "The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hai." Kapoor conitnued, "The feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale (Dulhaniya) Le Jaayenge, asking you to ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all." Ranbir further added that his wife and co-star Alia is quite excited over the response to advance booking, "She is noting everything, this much is open here, this is the response there."

