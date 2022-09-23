Brahmastra box office prediction day 15: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer likely to earn Rs 12 crore

Brahmastra

Brahmastra box office prediction day 15: Owing the celebration of National Cinema Day, and slashed ticket prices across the nationwide cinemas, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva showed a huge jump on its third Friday.

As the ticket price has been reduced to Rs 75, several cinemas, including high-end multiplexes, reported houseful shows of Brahmastra. As per trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, Brahmastra earned whooping Rs 12 crore on September 23. On his Twitter, Rohit wrote, "#Brahmastra all set for ₹12cr as 3rd Friday…. #Ranbir #Alia #Shahrukh."

Here's Rohit's tweet

As the film is basking success across the globe, director Ayan Mukerji reveals how much leading star Ranbir Kapoor charged for the film. While speaking to Komal Nahta, Ayan stated his best friend Ranbir Kapoor was as dedicated to the project as he himself, and the actor has forgone his acting fees for Brahmastra. Yes, Ranbir did Brahmastra for free, he didn't take his acting fees. In fact, Ranbir is a co-producer of Brahamstra. During the closing credits of the film, Ranbir's name does appear under the producer category.

While speaking to Komal, Ayan said, "Yeh film humari bahut hi personal sacrifices se bani hai. Toh yes, yeh sach hai ki Ranbir didn't take anything while the making of Brahmastra. Aur main maanta hu ki iske begair hum yeh film ko bana hi nahi paate. I think it's a very big thing, kyuki it could not have been possible."

In another interview, Ayan opened up on the budget of Brahmastra. Mukerji said, "Brahmastra is a big-budget movie. When we started to create Brahmastra, we were not creating just part 1. It was an investment that we were making in the trilogy and in parts 2 and 3. So, a lot of the cost that we invested in part 1 is also invested in setting up the foundation, the writing, building assets, and the concept work on Part 2 and Part 3." Brahmastra has entered into its 3rd week, and the film is competing with Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Chup.