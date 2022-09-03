Brahmastra box office predication day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer advance booking gets decent start

Brahmastra

Brahmastra advance booking day 1: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has brought some relief to Bollywood. The advance booking of the film has opened up on a high note, and it has brought some solace to the dry spell of Bollywood.

'BRAHMĀSTRA': ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS... Finally, some relief for the industry... Received #Brahmāstra day-wise data [advance booking] of a leading multiplex chain.. Observations...

⭐ Tickets sold: 11,558 [veryyy positive start, since advance opened at select locations only] pic.twitter.com/UW83RpmofZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2022

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will hit cinemas on September 9.