Brahmastra box office predication day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer advance booking gets decent start

Brahmastra: The advance booking of the film opened up on a high note, and it has brought a sigh of relief in Bollywood

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

Brahmastra advance booking day 1: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has brought some relief to Bollywood. The advance booking of the film has opened up on a high note, and it has brought some solace to the dry spell of Bollywood. 

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the advance booking update

Here's the tweet

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will hit cinemas on September 9. 

