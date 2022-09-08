Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film to have widest release in Australia with screenings in over 300 screens

Brahmastra/File photo

Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is all set to release in the theatres on September 9. Brahmastra is one of the biggest and highly-anticipated films this year with the industry's expectations riding on it amid the boycott trend which many believe has impacted Bollywood films' box office numbers of late. And it seems like the film surely will get a bumper opening as advance ticket bookings are off to a flying star.

Not just in India, the makers of Brahmastra are going all out in releasing their film in as many screens as possible across the globe. In Australia, Brahmastra will have the widest release and will be screen in over 300 screens (all languages). Meanwhile, Brahmastra will also open at the art house chain Palace Cinemas in Australia, a first for any Indian film.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh noted in a tweet, "'BRAHMĀSTRA' GOES ALL OUT IN AUSTRALIA... #Brahmāstra will have the widest release ever in #Australia... Over 300 screens [all languages]... Besides #Hoyts, #Event and #Village chains, #Brahmāstra will also open at art house chain #PalaceCinemas, the first for an #Indian film."

Amid skyrocketing expectations from the film and excitement among cine fans, Brahmastra will be released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, talking about the box office expectations and the opening day figures Ranbir and Alia's film could collect, entertainment tracker Ramesh Bala told IndiaToday.in in an interview, "The expectations are really high. So, on Day 1, it has to collect Rs 25 crore net, and probably around Rs 75 crore at the end of the three-day weekend, considering they are expecting Rs 10 crore in advance booking. It should be the Number 1 Hindi movie, bettering Sooryavanshi. Given the buzz and the promotions, it should manage to do that."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy set in Astraverse based on ancient Indian astras. The film is set to release in the theatres on September 9.