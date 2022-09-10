Brahmastra Hindi box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film estimated to earn Rs 32 crore

File Photo

Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is reportedly off to a strong start at the box office

According to Himesh Mankand, the film’s Hindi version should mint around 32 crore nett.

Check out his tweet here:

#Brahmastra Opening Day Estimates:



PVR: Rs 8.25 crore

Inox: Rs 5.50 crore

Cinepolis: Rs 3.10 crore



Total: Rs 16.85 crore (Approx.)



Hindi version alone should be around Rs 32 crore nett; All India should be around Rs 36 crore nett - EXCELLENT START! #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) September 9, 2022

Film analyst Sumit Kadel had tweeted, "#Brahmastra Day-1 India + Overseas gross would be in the range of ₹ 55 cr ( + - 2 cr ).. Biggest NON HOLIDAY opening for a Hindi film on cards !! #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt"

The film seems to break many box office records as it has received good reviews. Earlier, Sumit Kadel took to Twitter and wrote that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer would at least collect Rs 35 crore. He tweeted, "#Brahmastra is off to an EARTH SHATTERING start.. Day-1 all languages would be in excess of ₹ 35 cr +"

Recently, the team Brahmastra held a press conference in Delhi, and there Ranbir was asked to react to the advance booking. Kapoor stated that they cannot take these figures seriously, because till the audience doesn’t see the film, the game doesn’t begin. "The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hai." Kapoor conitnued, "The feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale (Dulhaniya) Le Jaayenge, asking you to ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all." Ranbir further added that his wife and co-star Alia is quite excited over the response to advance booking, "She is noting everything, this much is open here, this is the response there."

Ranbir is glad that he is been accompanied by two of his favourites- Alia and director Ayan Mukerji. The actor revealed that he was working on the film till this week, "But actually, we got our friend Ayan only yesterday. Till yesterday, he was working on the film. We always wanted to have this shared experience, spend these days together, and feel every emotion. So yes, it’s a very exciting time.”