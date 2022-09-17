Brahmastra box office collection day 8: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer to overtake Sooryavanshi lifetime collections

Brahmastra, the latest fantasy drama from director Ayan Mukerj, is now aiming for the Rs 200 crore milestone after seeing a significant increase in ticket sales on its second Friday. Bollywood Hungama reports that the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt saw a 15% increase on Friday and has made between Rs. 10.25 and 11.25 crores on its eighth day of release.

According to Indian Express, Brahmastra's Hindi version has generated Rs 161 crore, and the South Indian language dubs have made a combined Rs 20 crore. According to the same estimate, the Hindi version would rule the second weekend and the movie may bring in an additional Rs 40 crore. By Sunday, the movie will have earned a total of Rs 212 crore in domestic ticket sales.

By Sunday, Brahmastra will also surpass Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar, in terms of lifetime box office receipts (Rs 195 crore).

For the unversed, Nagarjuna opened up on the success of the film, and the appreciation he got from his cameo. While speaking to ETimes, the actor said, "The feedback has been fantastic. The reactions I have received to my character have been very powerful. Everyone's saying 'What an impact my character has created at the midpoint. Most fans said they were blown away with the Nandi segment and the chase on the road. A lot of people loved my character's dialogues, especially the ones infused with Lord Nandi's mantras."

The actor further stated that more than anything, what surprised him was that so many people sent out videos to him from Brahmastra screenings that happened in the North. It was nice for him to see those reactions from the Hindi audiences, considering it's not his main lead, and yet he got such reactions.

The Bangaraju actor expressed that although his character died in the film, he would love to return in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. "It'll be great if Ayan makes it happen, but it's totally on him. He killed off my character in the first film only (laughs). He threw me off a cliff. Looking back, even that was such a difficult shot. It was the toughest shot in did in the film. I was suspended a 100-foot off the ground, suspended by cables and they dropped me at least 15 times from that height. Up and down, that exercise was very taxing. But that shot came out so beautifully. It's never easy pulling off these great moments." The actor concluded.