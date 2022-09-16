Brahmastra box office collection day 7 estimate: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer mints Rs 170 crore in opening week

File photo

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has exploded at the box office. The Ayan Mukerji-directed has been getting mixed reviews from all over the world. The movie has already made Rs 225 crore worldwide.

According to Indiatoday, Brahmastra's first week of box office receipts was Rs 170 crore. The movie reportedly made Rs 9.25 crore on the seventh day, bringing its total earnings in India to just over Rs 170 crore. By the conclusion of the second weekend, the movie should enter the Rs 200 crore club. About Rs. 150 crore of the Rs. 170 crore came from the Hindi version, with the remaining Rs. 20 crore coming from the South dubbed version.

Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji flew to Ahmedabad on Thursday to promote the movie. Together with several fans and journalists, the trio watched the movie there. After the screening, Alia reacted to a query on negative reviews of the movie.

According to Hindustan Times, Alia said, “We have only one life and two options in it. We can either focus on the positive things or think about negativity.”

“Whenever media asks a negative questions, we try to not divert ourselves into it. Criticism, reviews, opinions and feedback are the audience’s right. We just hope to come across more positive things rather than anything negative. Film release hone k baad aisa lag raha hani positive hi ja raha hain warna jo box office me aag lagayi hai woh hota nahi (Ever since Brahmastra has released, I think it has been positive, otherwise, how has it set the box office on fire),” added Alia.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax. Ayan in a recent interview has revealed that the team is planning to release the next part in December 2025.