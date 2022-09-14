Brahmastra box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film breaches Rs 150 crore mark in India

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra/File photo

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Shiva and Isha, has turned out to be a smash hit at the box office with movie-goers rushing to the theatres to see the visual spectacle created by the director Ayan Mukerji in the first part of the planned trilogy.

After becoming the first Bollywood film to lead the worldwide box chart with earnings of Rs 225 crore in the opening weekend, Brahmastra has now even crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in the net collections in India on its fifth day, as per the report in Bollywood Hungama.

The report stated that the film collected Rs 12.75 to Rs. 13.75 crore on Tuesday, September 13 taking the total collections to Rs 150.50 crore. It is also estimated that the big-budget entertainer will finish its opening week with Rs 170 crore in India in the first week and enter the Rs 200 crore club in the second weekend.

Released on September 9, Brahmastra, which sees the real-life couple Ranbir and Alia sharing the screen for the first time, has amassed Rs 132.50 crore from the original Hindi version and Rs 17.5 crore from the dubbed version in South Indian languages, out of the total Indian collections of Rs 150 crore.



Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax.



The film has been bankrolled by Star Studios and Dharma Productions and is currently playing in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. SS Rajamouli, who has directed blockbusters such as the Baahubali series and RRR, has presented the film in all the South Indian languages.