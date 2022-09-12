Brahmastra box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer earns Rs 225 crore worldwide

File Photo

Brahmastra box office collection: Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has exploded at the box office. The Ayan Mukerji directed film has won over fans and is selling out a tonne of tickets.

According to official figures, the film has collected Rs 225 crore worldwide



For the unversed, in its first two days, reports Pinkvilla, the film notched up $6.315 million, or Rs 49 crore at the current exchange rate, with the US/Canada market-leading at $3.55 million, followed by the Middle East at $1.125 million.

Recently, Ranbir and Ayan visited a cinema to surprise their fans.

After interacting with the audience, and clicking selfies with them, Ranbir shared his view on the Brahmastra collection. In a video circulating on the internet, Ranbir was asked by paps to send a message to his fans. Kapoor called Ayan with him and said, "Audience ka jo pyaar mila hai... uss se bada koi Brahmastra nahi hai. We are extremely happy, and proud of this boy, man, for his dedication, mehnat... maine life mein kabhi dekha nahi aisa dekha nahi hai." On the audience reception Ranbir further added, "They dil se shukriya kehta hu. This is what we wanted.. ki aap (audience) entertain ho, they laugh, cry, feel... So, we are happy to be back in cinemas."

Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax.

The film has been bankrolled by Star Studios and Dharma Productions and is currently playing in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. SS Rajamouli, who has directed blockbusters such as Baahubali series and RRR, has presented the film in all the South Indian languages.



