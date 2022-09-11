Search icon
Brahmastra box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer collects Rs 160 crore worldwide

As per Ayan Mukerji’s latest Instagram post, Brahmasthas grossed Rs 160 crore in just two days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

File Photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra is doing really well at the box office. The has ended Bollywood’s dry run and is emerging has one of the most loved movies of recent times.

As per Ayan Mukerji’s latest Instagram post, the film has grossed Rs 160 crore in just two days.

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Bollywood Celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have also reviewed the film and praised the team of Brahmastra. After watching the film, Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer and wrote, “an adventure for the big screen… A ride like no other…. Loved being in a movie theatre and had a blast watching @ayan_mukerji’s vision come to life…..”

He added, “My 2 favourites actors and humans set the screen on fire 9litreally) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. From The king Khans surprise emergence (loved it) to nag sirs action sequences to @ipritamofficial dadas score and music this one is a sure shot cinematic experience….”

“credit to @karanjohar @apoorva1972 and the team at @dharmamovies for bringing this film to file….cannot wait for part 2,” he concluded.

Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan reviewed the film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. He took to Twitter and wrote, “The film student in me needs to watch BRAHMASTRA again! The action, the grading, the BGM, the VFX, the sound design uff … Absolutely incredible work !! Too good. Thoroughly enjoyed this one. My congrats to the team!.”

As per a report in IndiaToday.in, Ranbir said that since the film took a lot of time to be made, he wasn't sure if his family and friends would understand the multiple delays and hence, the Sanju actor didn't tell Rishi Kapoor about the film's shoot, which was completed in five years.

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. RRR director S.S. Rajamouli presents Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

