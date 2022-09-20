Brahmastra box office collection day 11 estimate: Ranbir Kapoor's film remains steady, earns Rs 212.40 crore

Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra/Twitter

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring the real-life couple of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra has been attracting cinemagoers even on its second Monday as the fantasy adventure epic remained steady on its eleventh day after its theatrical release and collected Rs 4.75 crore taking the total India nett collections to Rs 212.40 crore, as per a Pinkvilla report.

As per the same report, the big-budget entertainer minted Rs 207.90 crore after its second weekend, out of which the film earned 186.50 crore from its original version Hindi and Rs. 21.40 crore from its dubber version in South Indian languages, where it has been presented by RRR and Baahubali series director SS Rajamouli.

The early estimates suggest that Brahmastra added Rs. 4.25 crore to Rs. 4.75 crore on its second Monday, i.e. September 19, taking the Indian nett collection total to Rs 212.40 crore. With National Cinema Day being observed on September 23 with the flat ticket rates of Rs 75, the film is expected to again have a huge weekend.

Talking about the worldwide gross collections, the makers confirmed that Brahmastra, released globally on September 9, earned Rs 360 crore within ten days of its release after earning Rs 75 crore on its opening day and the mammoth figure of Rs 225 crore in its opening weekend.



Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a memorable cameo, Brahmastra is being widely appreciated for its visual effects and VFX making it a pure cinema spectacle on the big screen with huge action set pieces, especially in the film's climax.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy which was first announced in 2014. It took almost ten years for the first part to complete from its inception stage to its worldwide theatrical release. The makers are now targeting to release the second part titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev in December 2025.