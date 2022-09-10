Search icon
Brahmastra box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's film breaks Dhoom 3 record in Telugu, earns Rs 5.80 crore

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has set a new record in Telugu states, and it has broken records of Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

Brahamstra

Brahmastra box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has set new records in Telugu states like Andhra Pradesh/ Telengana, and it has even broken the nine-year-old record of Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3. 

Trade expert Sumit Kadel posted about the first collection of Brahmastra from South India and stated that the film earned Rs 5.80 crores Telugu and Hindi versions. He tweeted, "#Brahmastra creates all time record in Andhra Pradesh / Telangana for a Hindi film as it collects Rs 5.80 cr nett on its opening day in Telugu states. Shatter previous record of #Dhoom3 by a big margin ( 4cr nett )." 

Here's the tweet

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji,  has been released. Alia and Ranbir shared the screen space for the first time, fans were so excited to watch the film. The film seems to break many box office records as it has received good reviews. Film analyst Sumit Kadel took to Twitter and wrote that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer would at least collect Rs 35 crore. He tweeted, "#Brahmastra is off to an EARTH SHATTERING start... Day-1 all languages would be in excess of Rs 35 cr +"

READ: Brahmastra box office day 1 prediction: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer likely to collect Rs 35 crore

Recently, the team Brahmastra held a press conference in Delhi, and there Ranbir was asked to react to the advance booking. Kapoor stated that they cannot take these figures seriously, because till the audience doesn’t see the film, the game doesn’t begin. "The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hai." Kapoor conitnued, "The feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale (Dulhaniya) Le Jaayenge, asking you to ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all." Ranbir further added that his wife and co-star Alia is quite excited over the response to advance booking, "She is noting everything, this much is open here, this is the response there."

 

