Brahmastra box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer earns Rs 75 crore worldwide

brahmastra

Brahmastra box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has finally ended the dry run in Bollywood. As per the official figures, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has delivered a massive opening day of Rs. 75 crores. This is indeed good news as the Hindi film industry was struggling for months to get a huge hit. Igniting celebrations across the country, the film Industry, theatre owners and audiences, with the weekend total expected to be huge!

Trade expert Rohit Jaiswal also tweeted about the collections on his Twitter and wrote, "#Brahmastra Day 1 Worldwide Gross Rs 75cr. #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #AyanMukherji."

Here's Rohit's tweet

Trade expert Sumit Kadel posted about the first collection of Brahmastra from South India and stated that the film earned Rs 5.80 crores in Telugu and Hindi versions. He tweeted, "#Brahmastra creates all time record in Andhra Pradesh / Telangana for a Hindi film as it collects Rs 5.80 cr nett on its opening day in Telugu states. Shatter previous record of #Dhoom3 by a big margin ( 4cr nett )."

READ: Brahmastra box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's film breaks Dhoom 3 record in Telugu, earns Rs 5.80 crore

Recently, the team Brahmastra held a press conference in Delhi, and there Ranbir said, "The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hai." Kapoor conitnued, "The feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale (Dulhaniya) Le Jaayenge, asking you to ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all."

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. RRR director S.S. Rajamouli presents Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.