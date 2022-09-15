Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji visits Gujarat's Somnath Jyotirlinga temple with Ranbir Kapoor

Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Currently, actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji are enjoying the success of their movie Brahmastra. On Thursday, Ayan posted a picture of Ranbir from the Somnath Jyotirlinga temple in Gujarat.

Sharing the photos, Ayan wrote, “Somnath Temple. My Third Jyotirling Visit this year. Had told myself I would come here after Brahmastra releases, and am so happy and energised that we made it here. #gratitude."

Ranbir kept his hand on Ayan's shoulder as they posed for the photo, and Ayan was smiling. Ranbir wore a white kurta-pyjama with a navy blue Nehru jacket over it, in contrast to Ayan's light yellow kurta and white pyjamas.

Ayan stated in a new interview that although the Brahmastra team cared about what people thought, "at the same time we were okay."

In an interview with News18, Ayan said, “Yes, we did care what people were saying but at the same time we were okay. It may sound idealistic but we were so focussed on our film and the overall message of the film was all about love and we had a concept which was there on our posters which said, ‘The light is coming,’ so we didn’t really have any time to think about anything else."

He also asked the people, “As a filmmaker, I am inviting everyone to come and watch it, including the people who are making all the noise and also the ones who aren’t convinced with our film. We want them to give us a chance, see the effort that we have put in, the kind of VFX we have done because I feel no film of that nature has done it and experience the way Indian mythology is depicted. Once you watch the film you are entitled to your opinion whether you like it or not and I am open to all kinds of suggestions."