Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji unveils Nagarjuna’s intense look as artist Anish

On Saturday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji unveiled the first look of South superstar Nagarjuna in his next film Brahmastra. The actor is depicted in the role of Anish, an artist, on the poster. The director wrote a long caption with the teaser, introducing Nagarjuna's character.

He wrote, "ARTIST ANISH & HIS NANDI ASTRA. When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts!! He entered the world of Brahmāstra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmāstra! His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie! Some of that, in our Trailer on June 15th!!"

Yesterday, Karan Johar officially stated that Amitabh Bachchan would portray Guru in the film via Instagram.

Based on Indian mythology, the film is set in contemporary India, where a secret society called the Brahmansh has guarded Astras created in ancient India for generations. The most powerful among these, the Brahmastra, is now waking up and it threatens to destroy the universe, reports Variety.

Constructed as a trilogy, which is part of an 'Astraverse' created by Mukerji, the first part follows the protagonist Shiva (Kapoor), who is in love with Isha (Bhatt). Their lives are changed forever when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmastra and a great power within him that he doesn`t understand just yet - the power of fire.

"It's deep rooted in Indian culture, and we had the opportunity to create our own Marvel, which Ayan is trying to do with his Astraverse," Ranbir told Variety.

He added: "Any film, any good compelling story, made in your culture, in an authentic way, in a true form, will connect to a large audience."



"There is a little luck to play to it - like what kind of release you get, what kind of exposure you get. And in our case, we have Disney. And there's nothing better than that. So, I believe that Brahmastra is in a great place where we have that opportunity, where a world audience can witness it."