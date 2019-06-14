'Brahmastra': Ayan Mukerji reveals why Varanasi plays an important role in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Varanasi where they are shooting for their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The fantasy drama is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and the director-actors trio are joined by Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, who are also a part of the cast. A couple of days back, the whole team of Brahmastra sat down for a press conference in Varanasi where they were bombarded with the questions about the film and more.

When asked why Brahmastra is being shot in Banaras, Ayan stated, "In the film, Varanasi is that place where all the characters meet for the first time and the actual adventure begins from there. So far, we have shot a song and an action sequence and hopefully, we will be able to present it well."

Apart from Banaras, Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, Mumbai among other places.

Earlier, during an interaction with Firstpost, when Alia was asked about working with Ayan, she had said, "The idea for 'Brahmastra' was conceived long back when Ayan had just done 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. I wanted to work with him and I have always wanted to work with Ranbir as well. I pleaded to Ayan that please cast me with him."

Brahmastra is set to be a trilogy and the first instalment was initially supposed to hit the screens in December. Now it's releasing in Summer 2020. This is Ranbir and Alia's first outing on the big screen. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan also stars in the leading role.