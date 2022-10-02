Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji reveals why he didn't show Dev's face in last scene, says 'we were going to end...'

Ayan Mukerji-Brahmastra/File photos

In the last scene of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the title for the sequel was revealed as Brahmastra Part Two: Shiva with the silhouette of Dev on screen without revealing his face. Since the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film was released theatrically on September 9, netizens have been speculating on which actor will play Dev in the rest two parts of the trilogy with many names being cropped up such as Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and even Ranbir Kapoor in a double role.

Now, the director Ayan Mukerji has revealed that he initially planned to reveal Dev's face in the last scene but chose not to do so to heighten the curiousity and excitement among the movie-goers for the second part. He even added that Dev is the most exciting character that he would work on in his career.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ayan said, "To be honest, for a long time, we were going to end the film with even the face reveal of Dev’s character. It was with a lot of thought and a desire to create some curiosity in the minds of the audiences that we ended the film where we did."

Speaking more about Shiva's father, who is being said as the main antagonist in the film, the filmmaker added, "The conversation, the vision, and the actor for Part Two Dev were very developed by around 2019. There was a point at which in the middle of making Part One, we really found the time to start pursuing this whole Dev vision. The real Brahmastra story and conflict comes alive in Part Two. In terms of Dev, I will go out on a limb and say he is possibly the most exciting character that I will be taking on in my career so far."



Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the fantasy adventure epic also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan playing a crucial cameo. The film is running in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.