Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji reveals Ranbir Kapoor was the first person with whom he shared film's idea

The fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead, continues to make headlines even after two months of its release. From rumours about Dev's casting to the film's budget, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is still one of the most talked about Hindi movies on social media.

Recently, Ayan talked about his relationship with Ranbir whom he has directed in his previous two films also namely Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The director also shared how he put together the entire cast of the film from Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna playing pivotal roles to Shah Rukh Khan seen in a memorable cameo.

Talking about the Rockstar actor, Ayan said, "He has been a true partner in this journey. He was the first person I told when the idea came to me. Outside the film, and contributing as an actor, and a producer on Brahmāstra, he is family. Someone who will always support me. Ranbir’s involvement is paramount! In my work, in my life, in my career, and definitely in Brahmāstra and its journey ahead."

On putting the ensemble for the fantasy epic, the director added, "When we started writing the characters, I was very clear about who they were and what I wanted them to represent. And I got very lucky, that some of the best talent in the country - not only liked those characters but supported the overall vision of the project and what we are trying to create. I am very grateful to the entire cast for that support. It has made Brahmāstra what it is today."



Meanwhile, Brahmastra has now been released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 4. Since its OTT release at 12 am, netizens have been putting out tweets appreciating the film's visual spectacle, epic storytelling, intriguing screenplay and amazing VFX.