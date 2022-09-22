Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji reveals how Shah Rukh Khan came on board film, says 'we owe him a lot'

Ayan Mukerji-SRK-Brahmastra/File photos-Twitter

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva director Ayan Mukerji is "eternally grateful to Mr Shah Rukh Khan" who, besides his extended cameo, brought his expertise of having worked on many VFX-heavy films to the filmmaker's most ambitious project. And this gratefulness is something Ayan put on display in the opening credits of the film. "There is no way to ever repay what Shah Rukh Khan has done on 'Brahmastra'. Unanimously, one of the favourite things in 'Brahmastra' has been Shah Rukh sir's sequence," Mukerji told PTI in an interview.

And one couldn't agree more with Ayan. Certainly, the loudest cheer and the most appreciation for Brahmastra has been for Shah Rukh Khan's extended cameo in the film in which he plays the pivotal part of Vanarastra, one of the protectors of Brahmastra.

When asked how did Shah Rukh Khan come on board and the superstar's reaction to so much appreciation pouring in for his cameo in the film, Ayan recently told India Today in an interview, "We have reached out to him. I spoke to him and called him just a day before the film was released. His spirit and blessing are there in Brahmastra. We must take a moment to say what Mr Shah Rukh Khan agreed to do for Brahmastra is something magical, which is why we put a credit for saying 'eternally grateful', because there was no other way to express it. I am so happy that people are loving his sequence. I can feel that unanimously. Everybody is enjoying that sequence."

Ayan added that he couldn't believe that SRK had agreed to do a part in his film and to open the film with his personality and take it forward. "I am happy that we managed to make that sequence so good because when he agreed to be a part of this film to open the film with his personality and to take it forward, it was just like I couldn't believe he had agreed. We needed it so much for the opening of the film. And he agreed so generously. Honestly, we went to him and we thought, maybe, he would say that it was a great moment and I would not like to do it. But he was generous enough to say that 'yes, of course, I would like to do it," Ayan said.

During the conversation, Ranbir told India Today that actors who make guest appearances in films generally shoot for a day or two, but SRK shot for 10 days and gave all his time to the movie. Ayan, while expressing his gratitude said that the Brahmastra team owes SRK a lot and that he hopes someday they are all able to be that generous to somebody else who needs that kind of help. "He gave us full time and he came in like, he was properly a part of the film. We owe him a lot...We are so excited that he is a part of this film," Ayan concluded.

Released on September 9, Brahmastra follows the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a DJ, who sets out on a journey with his love interest Isha (Alia) to unearth the origins of his special powers and discovers his connection to a secret community called Brahmansh, led by Guruji (Amitabh Bachchan).

Khan plays Mohan Bhargava, a scientist and an important member of Brahmansh, who is guarding one of the pieces of the ancient Astra. His character wields the 'Vanarastra' in the film.

Also starring Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, Brahmastra is produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions. RRR director S S Rajamouli presents the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.