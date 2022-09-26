Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji promises 'better dialogues' in sequel to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film

Brahmastra-Ayan Mukerji/File photos

The fantasy adventure film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has opened to a thunderous response from the audience who have gone gaga over the visual effects, epic storytelling, lovely music, and Shah Rukh Khan's powerful cameo.

However, one aspect of the film that has been called out by the moviegoers is the cringeworthy dialogues in the big-budget entertainer with several memes also made around the same on social media. Now, the filmmaker has promised that the sequel, whose official title was released in the climax as Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, will have 'better dialogues'.

As the film released on September 9 has become one of the most talked about Bollywood films in the recent past, Ayan discussed the Brahmastra fan theories in three videos uploaded on the Star Studios' YouTube channel. In the third clip of the series, he called the first part of his trilogy a 'fully Made In India' product, adding that makes the next part even a bigger challenge.

When he was asked why the sequel can't come out early, Ayan cited SS Rajamouli's Baahubali example and said, "Look at Baahubali, 2 years pass just like that. We have a very big country, I think it will take six months just for everybody to see Brahmastra. It would have been amazing if we could have given you Brahmastra 2 next year."

He continued, "I would have loved it, it would have been great for me. But making Brahmastra 1 in India; it is a fully 'Made In India' product, it was very challenging. So now to make Part 2 even happen in 2-3 years is also a very very big challenge. Making it at the same quality with better dialogues (laughs) and more juicy storytelling, it is a very very big challenge."



Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse based on ancient Indian astras such as Jal Astra, Agnyastra, and Vanarastra among others with Brahmastra being the most powerful astra in the entire universe.