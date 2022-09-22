Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji opens up on Deepika Padukone being part of Ranbir Kapoor's film, says 'you have imagined it'

Ayan Mukerji-Brahmastra-Deepika Padukone/File photos

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has become one of the most-talked-about movies in the recent past. From its box office collections to fan theories about the other two parts in the trilogy, the internet can't stop discussing Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer since its worldwide theatrical release on September 9.

Among the most discussed things is who would play the roles of Shiva's parents Dev and Amrita in the Brahmastra trilogy after Deepika Padukone was seen in a blink-and-miss appearance as Amrita in the film and multiple names from Ranveer Singh to Hrithik Roshan are being floated around to portray Dev in the film.

In a recent interview, Ayan Mukerji was asked about the Piku actress's single-screen appearance in the film and the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani filmmaker very smarty evaded the question saying that the audience has imagined it to be Deepika. Alia and Ranbir also gave their witty inputs, without actually confirming anything.

When Ayan was asked about Deepika being a part of the film, he told Pinkvilla, "Do we have her in part one? I think you have imagined it". Next, when he was shown the screenshot of the scene featuring the Gehraiyaan actress, the director replied, "I think, it was in that particular screen. Also, the image is so dark, I can’t see the face of this actor."

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress jumped in and said, "I think, it’s what you want to see. Har cheez ko batane ka ek waq hota hai", to which Ayan also agreed and added, "Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. What you want to see is what you see. We are not confirming only that Deepika is a part of part one or a part of part two yet." Ranbir ended the conversation by quoting this dialogue from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, his previous film with Ayan which starred Deepika as the leading lady, "Sahi waqt pe kut lena chahiye, warna gile shiqwe hone lagte hain."



READ | Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt picks Deepika Padukone for Amrita's role, Ranbir Kapoor says 'for actors to play this part...'

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a crucial cameo, Brahmastra has minted Rs 360 crore in its worldwide collections till its tenth day of release and is running in theaters in IMAX 3D, 3D, and 2D versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.