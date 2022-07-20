Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji defends use of 'love storiya' in Kesariya song, says 'didn't find it like elaichi in biryani'

Ayan Mukerji-Kesariya song/File photos

The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra heard the pleas of music lovers and released the full version of the Kesariya song from the film recently. Earlier, only a part of the song was released in April ahead of the wedding of Alia and Ranbir. However, the song caught the netizens' attention for all the wrong reasons. The listeners were perplexed at the use of the 'love storiya' phrase in the song, which sticks out like a sore thumb.

What compounds the audience's odd listening experience is the fact that the lines have been penned by none other than Amitabh Bhattacharya, the man who is known for his knack for writing unusual lyrics, his songs like Pardesi, Mast Magan, Babaji Ki Booti, Ullu Ka Pattha, Kalank Title Track and several others serve as testimony to his lyrical prowess and genius.

But this time the audience isn't too pleased with what Bhattacharya has doled out. As soon as the song hit the airwaves, it sparked a meme fest on Instagram and Twitter with many pointing out the visible difference before and after the mouthing of 'love storiya'.

Now, Ayan Mukerji has reacted to the social media trolling. A Reddit user posted a video of Ayan justifying the use of the phrase in the song and the allegation by fans that 'love storiyan' is elaichi in biryani. Ayan is heard saying, "Yeh bahut chal raha hai kal se ('love storiyan' being elaichi in the biryani). Humne bahut pyaar se dala tha, interesting sa twist daala—interesting sa twist laga tha, we did not find it like elaichi, like bahut shakkar mein namak ka twist (This has been going on since yesterday. We put the lyrics with great love, and it was an interesting twist, like salt in much sweet—that kind of taste)." Adding that he didn't look at it as 'elaichi' in the biryani, he said, "Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, and this would have been a fun twist. In some time, people will start enjoying it even more. That's my feeling."

Kesariya marks the first musical journey of Brahmastra with more to come. The trailer of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva got an amazing response from the netizens for the spectacular visuals and high-octane stunts. Fans praised Ayan for creating something new that the majority of the Indian audience have never experienced on the big screen.

Brahmastra- the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and will have a Pan-India release, across five different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film has been in limelight from the very day it was announced and it took over four years to get the production work done on it. Now after getting much delay due to various reasons, the movie is ready to hit the theatres on September 9 in 2D and 3D.