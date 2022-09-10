Brahmastra: Arjun Kapoor reviews Ayan Mukerji's film starring Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, gives credit to Karan Johar

Credit: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Despite the #BoycottBrahmastra trend, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer broke many box office records on day 1. The film collected Rs 75 crore worldwide and is being appreciated by the viewers.

Bollywood Celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have also reviewed the film and praised the team of Brahmastra. After watching the film, Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer and wrote, “an adventure for the big screen… A ride like no other…. Loved being in a movie theatre and had a blast watching @ayan_mukerji’s vision come to life…..”

He added, “My 2 favourites actors and humans set the screen on fire 9litreally) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. From The king Khans surprise emergence (loved it) to nag sirs action sequences to @ipritamofficial dadas score and music this one is a sure shot cinematic experience….”

“credit to @karanjohar @apoorva1972 and the team at @dharmamovies for bringing this film to file….cannot wait for part 2,” he concluded.

Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan reviewed the film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. He took to Twitter and wrote, “The film student in me needs to watch BRAHMASTRA again! The action, the grading, the BGM, the VFX, the sound design uff … Absolutely incredible work !! Too good. Thoroughly enjoyed this one. My congrats to the team!.”

As per a report in IndiaToday.in, Ranbir said that since the film took a lot of time to be made, he wasn't sure if his family and friends would understand the multiple delays and hence, the Sanju actor didn't tell Rishi Kapoor about the film's shoot, which was completed in five years.

For the unversed, the film has had a decade-long journey since Ayan developed the idea of Brahmastra on the sets of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2011. In 2014, Karan Johar announced the film with its release date locked as Christmas 2016. The film was delayed and in 2017, a new release date was announced as Independence Day 2019.

But since the film relies heavily on VFX, the makers wanted to be hundred percent sure before the release, and hence, Brahmastra was further postponed and in December 2021, when the motion poster of the film was launched, the final release date of September 9, 2022, was locked.