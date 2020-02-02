'Brahmastra': Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji hilariously announce final release date

After multiple changes in the release date of Brahmastra: Part One, the makers have announced the final date when the film will be hitting the screens. Yes, Karan Johar, who is producing the film, took to his social media pages and revealed that Brahmastra is releasing on December 4, 2020.

In the photo, we see Ayan Mukerji, director, hiding his face, while Amitabh Bachchan staring at him. Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor is showing his cute charm with thumbs up while Alia Bhatt can't stop laughing.

Karan captioned the post stating, "It's final! Brahmāstra releases on 4th December 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Brahmastra @amitabhbachchan #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt #AkkineniNagarjuna @imouniroy @ayan_mukerji @ipritamofficial @apoorva1972 #NamitMalhotra @marijkedesouza @dharmamovies @foxstarhindi @brahmastrafilm"

Check it out below:

Moreover, Alia took to her Instagram page and shared a video in which frustrating RK is asking Ayan to finally announce the release as people are waiting from the past two years. During which Big B is busy on his phone and Alia is shooting the video. The legendary actor finally tweets the release date and Alia jumps with joy.

Bachchan tweeted, "T 3429 BRAHMĀSTRA.. coming to cinemas on 4/12/20 & Ayan is NOT allowed to change it now! #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 @iamnagarjuna @RoyMouni #AyanMukerji @ipritamofficial @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #NamitMalhotra @MARIJKEdeSOUZA @DharmaMovies @FoxStarHindi @BrahmastraFilm"

Take a look:

Talking about Brahmastra, this is the first part of the trilogy and also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film also has Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.