'Brahmastra': Amitabh Bachchan joins Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Manali for shoot of Ayan Mukerji's film

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Manali where they are shooting for the climax of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji trilogy is on the last leg of its shoot and it reunites almost the whole star cast of the film. Ranbir and Alia touched down Manali on Monday and kickstarted the action sequences immediately. The Tamasha actor despite getting his hand injured did the action scenes under supervision.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Amitabh Bachchan is also joining Ranbir and Alia for the shoot of Brahmastra in Manali. The legendary actor has already reached the beautiful locale and he hinted about the same on his blog. Big B wrote, "Tranquil ... the essence of the freshness ... the winter feel, the purity hopefully of the air ... and rest after 5 am to now ..."

While a source told the tabloid, "Amitji is in Manali, for the next few days before he moves to another shoot in a foreign location in early December. The film’s antagonists, Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar, too, will be a part of this schedule, that requires some amount of prep before the camera rolls."

After wrapping the Manali schedule, Ranbir and Alia will be heading to Varanasi to shoot a song sequence. The source went on to say, "This song is an important part of the narrative and since they couldn’t shoot in June, they will have to return to the Temple City to complete it."

Brahmastra also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy in pivotals and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.