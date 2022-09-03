Search icon
Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan asks Ranbir Kapoor to 'unleash is fire' in film's latest clip

Amitabh's Guruji warns Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva of the impending disaster for humanity in Brahmastra's new trailer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

Karan Johar/Instagram

A brand-new trailer for Karan Johar's next film Brahmastra has been released. The movie, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The new teaser features brand-new content that includes more action scenes.

Amitabh's warns Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva of the impending disaster for humanity. The evil Mouni, however, is scouring the world for the pieces that are missing while pleading with Lord Brahma to assist her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shiva has been tasked with the vital job of ensuring the safety of the final component of the Brahmastra, even going so far as to employ his flaming superpowers to ward off adversaries. Along with working with Vanarastra and others, he also needs to work to keep his girlfriend Isha safe from falls akin to those suffered by Gwen Stacy.

Vanarastra is seen advancing over cities in more scenes. Although he is dressed in white pyjamas, earlier leaked photos revealed that he was Shah Rukh Khan. The latest video also includes Vanarastra-related sequences, but SRK's face is still hidden.

Also read: Brahmastra box office prediction day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer advance booking gets decent start

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has delivered pan-India blockbusters such as RRR and Baahubali series, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.

On Friday, team Brahmastra held a special press conference at Hyderabad with RRR star Jr NTR as the chief guest. Jr NTR apologised to his fans and the media after the film’s grand pre-release event, which was suppose to be held at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, got cancelled due to security reasons.

