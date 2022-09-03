Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt wears pink suit with 'baby on board' text inscribed on it, Ranbir Kapoor's reaction wins internet

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapor are busy promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra these days. They went to Hyderabad on Friday for the film's promotional event. For the event, Alia opted for a pink suit with a special text inscribed on it.

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly nailing her maternity style. Alia won everyone's hearts with her pink suit which had a special "baby on board" message printed on its back. The pink gharara set also had the word 'love' embellished in gold. She completed her ethnic look with statement earrings.

In the viral video, Alia can be seen flaunting her suit. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen looking at her with a smile on his face.

For the glam, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star kept her make-up minimal and chose to give a wavy touch to her hair. Pictures of Alia in her customised outfit have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Reacting to her desi look, a social media user commented, "Such a sweet gesture." "She is literally glowing. Love that special message," another one wrote.

Alia's husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor was also present at the event to promote the duo's film Brahmastra. He was spotted wearing an all-black outfit. Interestingly, it`s the sets of Brahmastra only where the two fell in love with each other, and after dating for five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in a close knit ceremony at their residence. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she shared a photo from the hospital.

For the unversed, the RRR star was the chief guest of team Brahmastra's press meet at Hyderabad. Tarak extended his support to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer, and he graced the event with director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar.

READ: Brahmastra: Jr NTR apologises to fans, media after grand pre-release event gets cancelled

While taking the centre stage, Jr NTR opens up on why films are not working at the box office. He said, "They (audience) want something more than what we are delivering now. I am a person who believes that we perform better when we are under pressure. So, it's good we are having this pressure. I think the industry in total has to accept this challenge and make better films for the audiences." Tarak further added that "I hope everyone understands that. I am not putting anyone down here. Let's accept the challenge, let's go ahead, and make great films for our audiences." At last, he shared his good wishes to team Brahmastra, "I pray that Brahmastra truly comes out as a Brahmastra of our Indian film industry." (With inputs from ANI)