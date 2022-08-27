Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt sings Kesariya during film's promotion, Ranbir Kapoor's reaction wins netizens' hearts

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are very busy promoting their forthcoming movie Brahmastra. Recently, the pair was seen at IIT Bombay, when Alia showcased her singing skills. As the audience applauded for her, Alia sung the Brahmastra song Kesariya. Ranbir, who was seated next to Alia, also applauded while affectionately glancing at his wife.

Alia had also dropped photos of her look for the promotion. She captioned it, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA.”

Kesariya, composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh, was trolled due to the words 'Love Storiyaan' in its lyrics. Alia responded to this criticism when the actress was in Delhi recently to launch the song La Ilaaj from Darlings.

Speaking to the media, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress said, "Gaana number one pe hai, toh main kyun complain karun! (The song is number one on the charts, then why should I complain).” And she is right, Kesariya has been topping the music charts ever since it was launched.

Earlier, even Ranbir Kapoor had also reacted to the memes made on the song while he was promoting his last release Shamshera, which turned out to be a box office failure, and Ayan Mukerji, director of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, had defended the lyrics.

During the promotion of Shamshera, Ranbir spoke to India.com and said, "See, we as filmmakers and artists create something and it is up to the audience to receive it how they do…We’re very excited about the song and it’s got a lot of love. Today, memes and trolling are all part of life.... and it’s fine as long as people enjoy the song, Pritam’s music, and Arijit Singh’s singing. I want them to enjoy my chemistry with Alia and that’s what the endeavour is.” Brahmastra will release in cinemas on September 9.