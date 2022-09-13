Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt shares unseen picture with Ranbir Kapoor from film sets, Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan react

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest theatrical release Brahmastra as the film has grossed Rs 225 crore worldwide in the three days of its release and even topped the worldwide box office chart for the opening weekend becoming the first Bollywood film to do and the third Indian film after Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR.

Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic is even more special for Alia as this is the first time that she is sharing screen space with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she tied the knot in April this year, on the big screen and it was on the sets of Brahmastra itself that the two actors fell in love.

It seems that the mom-to-be Alia is overwhelmed by the audience love for Brahmastra as she took to her Instagram on Tuesday, September 13, and shared an unseen picture with Ranbir from the film's sets from the shoot of the song Deva Deva and wrote, "Shiva & Isha ( a star, fire and a heart emoji) one from the archives - during deva deva shoot".

Her mother Soni Razdan, who also played her on-screen mother in the critically and commercially acclaimed spy drama Raazi, took to the comments section and wrote Beauts and added a red heart emoji. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Both" and added two hearts emoji with her comment.





The actress has had a hugely successful year as Brahmastra is her fourth film in 2022 after the thunderous success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She wowed the audience and the critics with her performance in Darlings, which was released directly on Netflix last month.



READ | Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt wins the internet as she apologises to paps for not stepping out of her car

Meanwhile, apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a guest appearance. The big-budget visual spectacle is running in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.