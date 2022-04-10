Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt shares romantic moment with Ranbir Kapoor in new poster, Ayan Mukerji teases wedding

Ayan Mukerji posted a Brahmastra love poster a few days before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. Ranbir and Alia have an intimate moment on the poster and appear to be madly in love with each other.



Sharing the poster, Ayan Mukerji wrote, "‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva is what this first chapter of Brahmstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster ! The Time feels Right for it There is some extra love in the air these days ! :) (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love - The Greatest Astra! (sic)."



A few days ago, Alia put up a photo of herself with beau Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. From the photo, it looked like they had visited a temple in Kashi.

"We started shooting in 2018. And now … finally .. The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end !! I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time..ITS A WRAP!!!!!!!!See you at the cinemas. 09.09.2022," Alia Bhatt captioned the post.



Earlier, pictures and videos from the sets of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film 'Brahmastra' had leaked online. In the viral photos, the team of 'Brahmastra' was seen shooting in Varanasi.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, 'Brahmastra' marks Ayan Mukerji's return to direction after nine years.



Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni