Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt says there is no 'negative environment' amid #BoycottBrahmastra trend

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The much-anticipated fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra releases in theaters this Friday, September 9. Featuring the real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, the big-budget entertainer is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The trio came to the national capital Delhi on Wednesday, September 7 for the promotions of the film.

Recently, there have been calls on social media to boycott the film with #BoycottBrahmastra trending on the micro-blogging platform Twitter each day. Also, Ranbir and Alia were stopped from entering the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Tuesday, September 6 by the Bajrang Dal activists over the former actor's 'beef' remarks in the past when the Sanju actor had said 'I am a beef guy'.

Amid all this negativity prior to the film's release, the Highway actress was asked by the media if it is the right time for the film to release. Alia said, "There is no such thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a movie. Right now, we need to be healthy, happy, safe, secure. We should all feel grateful for just life in general. So please don't spread anything like that, there`s no negative environment, everything`s good and we are so thankful that theatres are functioning, films are back in the theatres. We are very grateful that we can do our jobs and put a film out there for the audience to watch."

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a guest appearance. Ayan Mukerji returns to direction after nine years after the critically acclaimed Wake Up Sid and the blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.



Brahmastra is Alia's fourth film this year after the thunderous success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She wowed the audience and the critics with her performance in Darlings, which was released directly on Netflix last month.