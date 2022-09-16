Search icon
Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt reacts to negative comments about film, says 'we have only on life..'

Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt reacted to a query on negative reviews of Brahmastra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 07:32 AM IST

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Recently, Alia Bhatt addressed the criticism of her most recent movie, Brahmastra. Despite receiving mixed reviews from reviewers, Ayan Mukerji's film had a successful first day at the box office. Alia stated that it is the audience's right to critique, evaluate, or praise the movie during a media interview on Thursday. 

Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji flew to Ahmedabad on Thursday to promote the movie. Together with several fans and journalists, the trio watched the movie there. After the screening, Alia reacted to a query on negative reviews of the movie.  

Alia said, " “We have only one life and two options in it. We can either focus on the positive things or think about negativity.” 

“Whenever media asks a negative questions, we try to not divert ourselves into it. Criticism, reviews, opinions and feedback are the audience’s right. We just hope to come across more positive things rather than anything negative. Film release hone k baad aisa lag raha hani positive hi ja raha hain warna jo box office me aag lagayi hai woh hota nahi (Ever since Brahmastra has released, I think it has been positive, otherwise, how has it set the box office on fire),” added Alia. 

Also read: Brahmastra: Mouni Roy reacts to #BoycottBrahmastra trend, says 'it didn't bother me but...'

The movie has a reported budget of more than Rs 400 crore. Trade reports state that since its September 9 release, the fantasy action epic's worldwide gross box office receipts have surpassed Rs 225 crore. 

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax. Ayan in a recent interview has revealed that the team is planning to release the next part in December 2025. 

