Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer's pre-release event with Jr NTR as chief guest cancelled

File Photo

The pre-release event for Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and featuring Jr. NTR as the special guest, has been cancelled after days of anticipation.

According to reports, the team appears to be considering moving the event to a different location, presumably in a Hyderabad hotel with a small number of guests.

In a special video he made on social media to announce the RRR actor's inclusion in the event, Karan Johar previously referred to the actor as ‘man of the masses.’ The event was scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. on September 2 at Ramoji Filmcity.