Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor breaks its own advance booking record, sees houseful shows on National Cinema Day

India is celebrating National Cinema Day on September 23, Friday. On the speacial day, netizens can watch films at just Rs 75 in many chains across the country. The flat discount has led to the surge in advance booking of Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

Brahmastra not only broke its own ‘advance booking’ record but it also broke the adnace booking record for any day outside a film’s opening weekend . On Thursday, the Multiplex Association of India said, “A record number of moviegoers are expected to visit cinemas on Friday, September 23 to celebrate National Cinema Day. The response to pre-sales has been unprecedented and September 23 is on course to become the highest-attended day of the year for cinemas across the country.”

Avatar, Brahmastra, and Chup had already sold around 12 lakh tickets by Thursday afternoon. However, the collections are not very great as the ticket prices are very low in comparison to the original prices. But this is the highest collective advance sold tickets since the release of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

Talking about the advanced ticket sales, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film has taken a lead. As per the Hindustan Times report, the film managed to sell 9 lakh tickets by Thursday afternoon on September 23. On its opening Sunday, the film sold 7.76 lakh tickets.

As per Sacnilk.com, Brahmastra sold 9.25 tickets and collected Rs 8.3 crore by Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan’s Chup, managed to sell Rs 1.5 lakh tickets. As per Sacnilk.com. the film collected Rs 1.42 crore by Thursday afternoon. However, the re-released Avatar sold around 65,000 tickets and collected Rs 91 lakh from advance bookings.

As the film is basking success across the globe, director Ayan Mukerji reveals how much leading star Ranbir Kapoor charged for the film. While speaking to Komal Nahta, Ayan stated his best friend Ranbir Kapoor was as dedicated to the project as he himself, and the actor has forgone his acting fees for Brahmastra. Yes, Ranbir did Brahmastra for free, he didn't take his acting fees. In fact, Ranbir is a co-producer of Brahamstra. During the closing credits of the film, Ranbir's name does appear under the producer category.

While speaking to Komal, Ayan said, "Yeh film humari bahut hi personal sacrifices se bani hai. Toh yes, yeh sach hai ki Ranbir didn't take anything while the making of Brahmastra. Aur main maanta hu ki iske begair hum yeh film ko bana hi nahi paate. I think it's a very big thing, kyuki it could not have been possible."