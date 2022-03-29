Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji wrap film after 5 years, release date out

The much-awaited magnum opus 'Beahmastra' has wrapped its final shooting schedule in the spiritual capital of India- Kashi, and is all set to launch in theatres on September 9, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt dropped a carousel post featuring a video and two photos, apparently from their shooting schedule in Kashi.

The first, a video, showcases a drone shot with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a boat, on the pious Ganga river, surrounded by the 'Brahmastra' crew. The second is a photo of Alia and Ranbir on the boat, all smiles for the cameras, as they wrap the shooting of 'Brahmastra'. Lastly, Alia put up a photo of herself with beau Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. From the photo it looked like they had visited a temple in Kashi.

"We started shooting in 2018. And now … finally .. The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end !! I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time..ITS A WRAP!!!!!!!!See you at the cinemas. 09.09.2022," Alia Bhatt captioned the post.

Ayan Mukerji too shared a post on Instagram and wrote," And finally… It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead !09.09.2022 - Here we come!"

Earlier, pictures and videos from the sets of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film 'Brahmastra' had leaked online. In the viral photos, the team of 'Brahmastra' was seen shooting in Varanasi.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, 'Brahmastra' marks Ayan Mukerji's return to direction after nine years.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni