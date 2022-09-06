Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji watch film's final cut in 3D for the first time

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjun will finally be released this Friday, September 9.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji watch film's final cut in 3D for the first time
Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Today, Alia Bhatt shared a video in which she conveyed her joy of seeing the final cut of Brahmastra movie with Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and the crew.

Check out the video she shared on her Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, will finally be released this Friday, September 9 after eight years since its announcement in 2014. Ayan Mukerji returns to direction after nine years with the upcoming film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo appearance.

Since last week, the makers have been sharing clips from the film as the countdown to its release. Fans have reacted to these clips in the comments section asking the Brahmastra team to not spoil the fun and stop sharing more clips. Now, Ayan has assured the fans that these teasers won't give away the plot line or spoilers about the movie.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, September 5, Ayan shared a new clip in which Ranbir is seen fighting dark forces with his power of fire. Along with the clip, he wrote, "I hear some comments telling me to stop sharing clips and more shots from the movie. But for those who are watching our units and feel that way...Don’t worry. The actual movie is a whole other experience. Truly Everything about Brahmāstra will be new and fresh on the big screen."

He also shared his excitement over watching the film's 3D version as he continued, "A little bit about the 3D Experience. I am so so excited for our audiences to watch it in 3D, with our final Sound and Music! Going to watch the final 3D Print myself soon and if I’m getting excited about it personally after having lived with every shot in this movie for so long, am so hopeful about what others will FEEL."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.