Alia Bhatt calls husband Ranbir Kapoor her 'home' as she shares romantic photo with him

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt shared a cute photo of herself and Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. In the black-and-white photo, which featured a close-up of the actors' features, Ranbir could be seen kissing Alia on the nose. In the romantic picture, Alia and Ranbir both had their eyes closed.

Alia Bhatt simply captioned her Instagram photos "Home." She added an infinity symbol in the caption. Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker took the portrait of the soon-to-be parents.

Alia stated that it is the audience's right to critique, evaluate, or praise the movie during a media interview on Thursday.

Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji flew to Ahmedabad on Thursday to promote the movie. Together with several fans and journalists, the trio watched the movie there. After the screening, Alia reacted to a query on negative reviews of the movie.

According to Hindustan Times, Alia said, “We have only one life and two options in it. We can either focus on the positive things or think about negativity.”

“Whenever media asks a negative questions, we try to not divert ourselves into it. Criticism, reviews, opinions and feedback are the audience’s right. We just hope to come across more positive things rather than anything negative. Film release hone k baad aisa lag raha hani positive hi ja raha hain warna jo box office me aag lagayi hai woh hota nahi (Ever since Brahmastra has released, I think it has been positive, otherwise, how has it set the box office on fire),” added Alia.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax. Ayan in a recent interview has revealed that the team is planning to release the next part in December 2025.