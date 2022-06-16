Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt breaks silence on South vs Hindi films debate post film's trailer release

Alia Bhatt/ Brahmastra poster

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva unveiled the spectacular trailer of the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday morning. As promised by the director Ayan Mukerji, the trailer of the film, a fantasy epic, is a complete visual treat for fans. The over three-minute clip is packed with a heavy impressive VFX shots and an indication of the film's grand scale.

The trailer takes one on a magical journey and boasts of a larger-than-life film. Brahmastra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

Brahmastra- the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and will have a Pan-India release, across five different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Through the film, the makers hope to make inroads into the South market as the film is being projected as the first pan-India film from Bollywood.

Now, post the release of the film's trailer, Alia Bhatt who will be seen essaying the role of Isha in Brahmastra, has expressed her thoughts on Pan-India films and the South vs North debate.

During an exclusive chat with Kaushik Rajaraman on DT Next, Alia spoke about the ongoing South vs Hindi films debate and said that every film is genuinely made for 'everyone' and mentioned that it's the film's emotion that is actually 'pan' India.

"...there is no Hindi film, Tamil film, Telugu film, there are Indian films. And there has to be that feeling, and we need to just give you that, to your audience, to the people that this is a film for you. It's for everyone. Because it genuinely is. Sometimes there is a feeling that's not for you, but that's not true," Alia said.

Earlier, in a statement on the occasion of Brahmstra's trailer launch, director Ayan Mukerji had said, "Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, The Astraverse, I believe Brahmastra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India's most renowned names was a dream come true."

Brahmastra is all set to release in the theatres on September 9, 2022.