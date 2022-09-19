Brahmastra: After viral Alia Bhatt meme, Ayan Mukerji-Ranbir Kapoor open up on why Isha keeps taking Shiva's name

Brahmastra/File photo

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was released in the theatres on September 9. Ever since the film hit theatres, it has been breaking several box office records. Recently, a Hindustan Times report mentioned that Brahmastra has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2022, surpassing the worldwide collection of The Kashmir Files. While the film has been minting money at the box office, it opened to mixed reviews and has had its share of memes and trolling as well.

A recent video that went viral online was by a mimicry artist who imitated Alia Bhatt's character Isha from the film. Since Isha keeps calling out Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva's name in Brahmastra, the reel hilariously pokes fun and at the same time takes a dig at Alia's Isha. However, when Alia Bhatt was recently asked if she had watched the reel, she confessed that she finds it funny. In an interaction with NDTV, Alia Bhatt reacted to the popular video on Instagram and said, "That's one of my favourites. There is this one girl who imitates me, Chandni, she imitates me really well. She made an Alia Bramastra meme where she is talking about my voice and she is outstanding."

Meanwhile, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji revealed why Isha kept calling Shiva's name throughout the film. Ayan said, "People are making fun of it. I think when I talk, I keep taking people's names a lot, this is my habit. So that stayed in the script and came in the film as well."

Film's leading actor Ranbir revealed that when Alia and he asked Ayan why did they have to keep on taking each others' names repeatedly, he confessed that the filmmaker was very particular that when someone is in love, they enjoy saying the name of the person they love. "And I think that makes sense," Ranbir said.

Ranbir also revealed that the team of Brahmastra has a group chat named Brahmastra Feedback where everyone keeps sharing feedback, memes, criticism etc.

Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions being presented by RRR director S S Rajamouli.