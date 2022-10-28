Brahmastra 2: KGF Chapter 2 star Yash to play Ranbir Kapoor's father Dev?

Yash-Ranbir Kapoor/Twitter

Since the release of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, one question that has gripped the entire nation is who will play Dev in Ayan Mukerji's trilogy? In the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy adventure epic, Dev has been projected as the main antagonist who tried to conquer the world through Brahmastra and is awakened in the film's climax.

Though Ranbir aka Shiva's mother was shown to be Deepika Padukone in a blink-and-miss appearance in the film, Shiva's father Dev's face was never revealed and hence, there has been a huge excitement over his casting choice. Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan were the names that came up initially and now, it is being rumoured that Kannada superstar Yash, who played Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise, has been approached for the role.

A source was quoted telling to Pinkvilla, "Yash knows about the expectations of the audience and he doesn’t want to let them down, which is primarily the reason why he is taking his own time to lock the next project. He is loaded with offers by filmmakers from all industries, but it’s a matter of zeroing down on something that appeals to everyone and does justice to the legacy of KGF 2."

The source even added that the superstar has been offered to play Dev in Brahmastra 2 stating that it is just a mere offer now and the actor is yet-to-give the go-ahead to the same. It is also being rumoured that it would be Ranbir himself who will play Dev, thus repeating what he did in Shamshera this year, playing the father-son duo in a double role.



After the mammoth success of Brahmastra, the sequel is among the most awaited films in Indian cinema. And before the sequel arrives as per its expected 2025 release, the first part in the trilogy is ready for its streaming release with its OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4.